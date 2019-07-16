10 killed, several trapped in Mumbai building collapse 

At least 10 people were killed and over 20 feared trapped after an illegal building touching a century-old structure collapsed in the highly-congested Dongri area of south Mumbai on Tuesday.

The building, which housed some 15 families, came crashing down a little before noon. Nine people, including a child, were rescued from under the debris. The owner of the building, Abdul Sattar Shaikh, died in the collapse.

The lanes leading to the crash site were so narrow that the rescue operations had to be carried out manually. Earth-moving machines could not be taken inside, while ambulances had to be parked about 50 metres away from the site.

Locals formed human chains to clear the debris. Women from neighbouring buildings dropped towels and bedsheets to the rescuers so that they could be used to clear the rubble.

There are over 500 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai that have been declared "dangerous". However, there was confusion over the ownership of the part of the Kesarbai Building that caved in on Tuesday.

Initially, it was not clear whether the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had jurisdiction over the building. Later, it emerged that the portion of the structure which collapsed was constructed illegally.

Rescue operations by BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were still going on. The BMC has opened a shelter at the Imaabada Municipal Secondary Girls School for the residents of the ill-fated building.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a detailed probe into the collapse.

Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was gheraoed by angry locals at the site.