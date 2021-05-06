1,025 babies of Covid +ve mothers born at Nair Charitable Hospital

At a time when India is hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai has created a record of sorts.

So far 1,001 pregnant women, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have given birth at this hospital.

The Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital located near the Mumbai Central railway station of Western Railway is one of the biggest hospitals run by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 1,025 safe deliveries so far, there was one set of triplets, and 19 twins and 984 single babies.

Of the 1,001 deliveries in the hospital in the last year, 599 were normal births, while 402 were caesarean deliveries.

“It is a big achievement at the time of the pandemic for our hospital,” said Nair Hospital Director and Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal.

This achievement comes at a time when the Mumbai model of handling Covid-19 spread is being hailed even as it earned praise from the Supreme Court.



In a press statement, BMC hailed the sheer dedication of the medical, para-medical and support teams at the Nair Hospital – a Dedicated Covid Hospital - under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, and other top officers.

The first delivery of a Covid-19 positive patient was done on 14 April 2020 – and in a year 1,001 women have delivered babies.

“They slogged six hours consecutively without even drinking water as they wore PPE kits, did all their duties tirelessly practically 24X7, spending days in the hospital without going home, and dedicated themselves without complaints to the care of the Covid-19 positive pregnant women and their special needs,” BMC officials said.