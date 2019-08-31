12 dead, 50 injured in Dhule chemical factory blast

At least 12 persons died and over 50 others were injured in a massive explosion in a chemical factory near Shirpur in the Dhule district of North Maharashtra on Saturday. The incident took place around 9:15am.

A cloud of thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the factory.

The ill-fated factory is located in the Waghadi village in Shirpur tehsil.

Nearly 100 workers were in the plant site when the incident took place.

According to latest information 12 persons have died and over 50 others injured.

The cause of the boiler blast is not yet known.

Dhule Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Collector Gangatharan Devrajan and Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare are at the site supervising the operations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation arising out of the explosion.

"The fire is not under control.SDRF team also have rushed to the spot," he said.

Fadnavis also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah expressed shock over the incident.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra," he said.

Shah said he had spoken to Fadnavis and the state government is providing relief to the affected people.