1,308 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 39 deaths

The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday with 1,308 new patients found, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

39 patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the financial capital of the country to 5,241.

However, the figures for Mumbai were different in the Maharashtra government's statement, which put the death toll in the city at 5,244 and increase in cases at 1,284 with over all count of 91,745 cases.

As per the BMC, 1,497 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. So far, 63,431 patients have recovered in the city.

There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai, the BMC said. The doubling rate of cases is 50 days.

As of July 10, 3,85,453 tests had been conducted, the corporation said.