15 evacuated after fire breaks out in Kolhapur hospital

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai,
  • Sep 28 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 12:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Fifteen persons were evacuated safely after a fire broke out at a hospital at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra in the wee hours of Monday.

The fire broke out between 0315 to 0330 hrs at the Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Civil Hospital.

The hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 centre, where over 400 patients were undergoing treatment.

The fire affected one unit – from where 15 persons were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be short-circuit.

Kolhapur Collector Daulat Desai immediately rushed to the spot to know the on-ground situation and guide the operations.

“Patients have been shifted to other wards,” said CPR Civil Hospital Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhaske.

Maharashtra
Kolhapur
Hospital
Fire

