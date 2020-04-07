19 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; state tally goes up to 165

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 165 on Tuesday, with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, an official said.

Out of 19 new cases, 13 have been reported from Ahmedabad, three from Patan, and one each from Bhavnagar, Anand and Sabarkantha, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Anand and Sabarkantha districts reported their first cases on Tuesday. With this, coronavirus cases have now been reported from 17 districts out of the total 33 in the state.

Ahmedabad has reportedthe maximum cases at 77, followed by Surat- 19, Bhavnagar-14, Gandhinagar-13, Vadodara- 12, Rajkot-10, Patan-five, Porbandar-three, Kutch, Mehsana, and Gir Somnath- two each, and Chhota Udepur, Anand, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, and Morbi- one each.

Out of 130 active patients, four are on ventilator support and in critical condition, while the condition of remaining 126 is stable, the official said.

Twelve people have so far died, while 23 have been discharged after recovery, she said.

All the 19 new cases are locally transmitted, taking the total number of such cases to 100, she said.

While 33 patients have foreign travel history, 32 others have inter-state travel history.

As many as 3,040 tests have been conducted at laboratories in Gujarat so far. Of these, 298 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the results of 40 are pending.

Total 11,286 patients are placed under quarantine, out of whom 10,133 are in home quarantine, 935 in government facilities, and 218 in private facilities.