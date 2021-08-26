22 students in Mumbai school test Covid-19 positive

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 19:10 ist
Of these 22, four were below the age of 12 and were shifted to the paediatric care wing of the Nair Hospital. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid fears of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, 22 students from the St Joseph School and Orphanage in Mumbai have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the school on Thursday.

According to BMC officials, a total of 95 students were screened at the Scouter Street dispensary, of which 22 tested Covid-19 positive.

Of these 22, four were below the age of 12 and were shifted to the paediatric care wing of the Nair Hospital. 

The remaining 18 include twelve in the 12-18 age group and six above 18. They were shifted to the Richardson and Cruddas Covid Care Centre.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus

