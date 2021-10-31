4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said.
No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said.
"The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said. A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 kms. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near the Pranhita river close to the Telangana border.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen
Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming
Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive
Climate change: What will wake us up?