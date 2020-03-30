COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9

52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 14:36 ist
The man died of multiple organ failure on Monday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said. Representative image/iStock

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.

The man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

"His samples turned out positive for coronavirus on March 22. He died on Monday at a hospital in Pune," the official said.

The man was on ventilator support at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He died of multiple organ failure on Monday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said. PTI ND SPK GK GK

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

 