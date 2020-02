Six people were killed and seven others injured when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The mishap took place around 1.30 am when the SUV hit the truck's rear side on Chandrapur-Mul road, located around 30 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a rural hospital, he added.