6 killed as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra

The accident took place on the old Mumbai-Nagpur Highway near Sindkhed Raja town

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 23 2023, 21:34 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six persons were killed and 10 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. 

The accident took place on the old Mumbai-Nagpur Highway near Sindkhed Raja town.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going towards Mehkar in Buldhana from Pune when it collided with the truck, reports reaching here said. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the tragedy and directed the MSRTC to give an ex-gratia of Rs 10- lakhs to the kin of each deceased while the government would take care of the medical expenses of the injured persons.

India News
Maharashtra
Road accident

