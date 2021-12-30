Maharashtra: 6 killed, 7 injured as tempo hits tractor

6 returning from marriage function killed, 7 injured as tempo hits tractor in Maharashtra

The sugarcane-laden tractor was hit by the tempo, which was carrying people back from a marriage function to Mangrul village from Ghatshendra village

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Dec 30 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 16:49 ist
The accident took place around 2 AM at Modha fata in Sillod taluka of Aurangabad district. Credit: iStock Photo

Six passengers were killed and seven others injured when a tempo carrying people back from a wedding function hit a tractor in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 2 AM at Modha fata in Sillod taluka of the district, they said.

The sugarcane-laden tractor was hit by the tempo, which was carrying people back from a marriage function to Mangrul village from Ghatshendra village, Sillod rural police station's inspector Sitaram Mhetre said. Six tempo passengers were killed, while seven others received injuries and they were taken to a government hospital in Sillod for treatment, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Jijabai Sonavane (60), Sanjay Khelavane (42), Sangeeta Khelavane (35), Ashok Khelavne (45), Ashok Sampat Khelavne (52) and Ranjana Khelavane (40), he added.

