8 construction workers killed in accident in Ahmedabad

8 construction workers killed in accident in Ahmedabad

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 13:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight construction workers were killed while one was critically injured in an accident in Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred while they were fitting a lift in the under construction building.

More details are awaited. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Accident

What's Brewing

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 