A week on, SIT yet to get copy of Naroda Gam judgement it intends to challenge

More than a week after pronouncement of judgement acquitting all 67 accused including ex BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Bajrang Dal leader Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi, among others in Naroda Gam massacre case of 2002 post-Godhra riots, the special trial court is yet give the certified copy to the prosecution-Supreme Court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT).

SIT officials said that they had filed an application for a certified copy last Friday, a day after passing of the judgement, but they are yet to get the copy. A senior SIT official told DH that the officials have been frequenting the court everyday for the copy. "We want to read the judgement and challenge it in the high court as soon as possible," the officer told DH.

However, before moving to the high court to challenge the judgement, the SIT will have to seek permission from the state government. Although SIT is not mandated to follow the government's instruction, it didn't approach the high court to challenge the verdict after the state denied permission in the Gulberg Society Massacre case. SIT had written to the government seeking permission to seek enhancement of sentence against several convicts, but the permission was denied.

The SIT officials are said to have been shocked with the judgement which acquitted all the 67 accused. "Naroda Gam was a better case compared to Naroda Patiya. We were not expecting such a judgement at all," an officer requested not to be quoted told DH.

On April 20, special designated judge S K Baxi had pronounced the order giving relief to all 67 accused including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Bajrangi, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel, BJP corporator Vallabhbhai Patel, among others. They were facing charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, among others.

They were accused of killing 11 Muslims in Naroda Gam locality on February 28, 2002, a day after coach S-6 of Sabarmati Express train was burnt at Godhra railway station, killing 57 passengers, mostly karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. The incident led to widespread riots in the state, which later came to be known as post-Godhra riots.

Earlier, Kodnani, Bajrangi and four others had been convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre in which 97 Muslims were killed. Later, Kodnani, who was sentenced to life until death, was acquitted by Gujarat high court.