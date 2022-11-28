AAP candidate withdraws from Gujarat polls, joins BJP

AAP candidate withdraws from Gujarat elections, joins BJP

The BJP leaders welcomed him in the party and photos were circulated in social media

IANS
IANS, Bhuj,
  • Nov 28 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 13:42 ist
Vasant Khetani. Credit: Facebook/Vasant Khetani

Aam Aadmi Party's Abdasa constituency candidate Vasant Khetani has withdrawn from the Assembly elections and joined the BJP candidate.

A video clip of him making the announcement has surfaced.

On Sunday evening, Vasant Khetani went out of his party, AAP's reach and rumours started that he has been kidnapped or has gone underground under political pressure. A few hours later a video clip surfaced in which he states, "In the national interest, I am retiring from the election in favour of a BJP candidate and have joined the BJP."

Also Read: BJP confident of repeat show even as a silent Congress slugs it out and AAP splits votes

The BJP leaders welcomed him in the party and photos were circulated in social media.

When BJP state unit vice-president M.S. Patel was asked by the media about the development, he replied that  Patidar leaders had come to convince Patidar candidate. BJP's local leader Dilip Narsangani told the local media that Vasantbhai in writing has extended support to the BJP candidate and wass now not seriously contesting the elections on AAP symbol.

AAP Kutch district committee president Rohit Gaur told the local media that since Sunday evening party candidate Vasantbhai was not reachable, and alleged that the BJP leaders have confined him in a factory.

This is the second incident where the AAP candidate has withdrawn from the elections. Earlier AAP's Surat East candidate Kanchanbhai Jariwala had withdrawn his candidature.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
AAP
BJP
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 