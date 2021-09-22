AAP, Kejriwal out to cheat Goa voters with tall promises: BJP

A rattled Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday accused the AAP of making unachievable, lofty promises ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, while accusing Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal of selling dreams to Goan voters.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday, state BJP general secretary Damu Naik also said that the Aam Aadmi Party's efforts to replicate the model of governance in Delhi, which is still a union territory, in Goa, a full-fledge state, would not be practical.

"They are trying to fool people. They have promised 80 per cent reservation in jobs, but there is already reservation of jobs (for locals) in the private sector. AAP should not cheat people and people should not get cheated. AAP has no standing in Goa. In some cases, they will try to get the negative votes," Naik told reporters.

"They are good salesmen. They sell dreams. Politicians should not sell dreams, instead they should make dreams come true," Goa Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Damu Naik told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party appear to come with an asterisk symbol on a commercial offer or a warning on a cigarette packet, which has the actual details in small print, which everyone tends to miss," Naik also said.

The BJP's attack on AAP comes one day after Kejriwal on Tuesday 80 percent reservation in private jobs, while also assuring unemployment doles as part of the AAP's five guarantees to the people of Goa ahead of the 2022 polls.

During his previous visit some months back, Kejriwal had announced free electricity to the tune of 300 units to all domestic consumers in Goa, following which the BJP-led coalition government in the state had announced free water supply up to 16,000 litres per month for every household.

Naik however said that the Aam Aadmi Party would not be able to replicate its Delhi model of governance in Goa, even if it came to power.

'Delhi model is different and the Goa model is different. Goa's budget is Rs. 20,000 crore and Delhi's budget is Rs. 70,000 crore. A swayampurna state is being challenged by AAP by a union territory. People of Goa are not fools. This is entertainment," the BJP official said.

