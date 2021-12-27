Active Covid cases cross 10,000 mark in Maharashtra

In what rings alarm bells in Maharashtra, the total number of active Covid-19 cases including those fighting the Omicron variant jumped past the 10,000-mark on Monday.

Concerned over the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a Cabinet meeting to review the emerging scenario.

“On 8 December, we had 6,200 active cases whereas today we have over 10,000 active cases," Thackeray said ahead of the New Year festivities when large crowds are expected to be on the streets for celebrations.

On Monday, 1,426 cases and 21 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 66,59,314 and 1,41,454, respectively.

During the day, 26 cases of Omicron variant were reported taking the progressive total to 167.

The government may also rethink continuing schools in the wake of increasing cases.

“The state government is currently monitoring the situation amid the Omicron Variant spread. The government will take a decision on the closure of schools only after the proper assessment of the situation,’’ said Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the Hotel & Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI) and Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations Of India (FHRAI) have pointed out that the industry is facing a crisis, however, they have done what was needed like vaccination of staff among other things.

“People want to catch a break. After almost two years of restrain and being cooped up at home, everyone's looking forward to welcoming 2022, even if with not as much revelry. Families and friends want to step out and enjoy a little leisurely time at their favourite restaurant or hotel as they bid adieu to 2021. The hospitality industry, which has borne the brunt of Covid-19’s backlash through lockdowns and several restrictions for almost two years, shares the same sentiment,” said Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, HRAWI.

“But the new announcement has come as a dampener to the plans people were making. The cancellation of New Year events means tremendous loss and disappointment to the industry. We want to reiterate that hotels and restaurants are fully aware of the CAB. The staff is vaccinated and we are following all the guidelines and protocols. The restaurants are operational as usual and ready to welcome its guests, added Shetty, who is also the Joint Honorary Secretary, FHRAI.

