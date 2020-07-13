Actor Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionary Covid-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive.
Abhishek, 44, and Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".
🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WMxzh9cvna
— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 12, 2020
"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," Sadh, 37, posted on Twitter on Monday.
Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested positive for the virus. His wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.
The 77-year-old screen icon, on Sunday, thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.
"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh, who is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Abhishek, wrote.
With 1,263 new Covid-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said.
