Actor Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

Actor Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:50 ist
Actor Amit Sadh. Credit: Twitter/ Amit Sadh

On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionary Covid-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive.

Abhishek, 44, and Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," Sadh, 37, posted on Twitter on Monday.

Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested positive for the virus. His wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

The 77-year-old screen icon, on Sunday, thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh, who is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Abhishek, wrote.

With 1,263 new Covid-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

amit sadh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
bollywood

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 