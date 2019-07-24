After a break heavy rains lash Mumbai

After a fortnight-long break, heavy rains disturbed the normal life of Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday.

While there was no impact on the airline schedules and the railway services were near normal, the road traffic was badly affected due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

The entire coastal Konkan region has been receiving heavy downpour and in 24-hour span, most of the IMD weather stations have recorded 90 mm plus rainfall.

In the 24 hour period ending 0830 hrs, the Colaba observatory (Mumbai city) recorded 173.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz observatory (Mumbai suburbs) recorded 82.4 mm rainfall. During the day, MMR on an average recorded 80 to 100 mm rainfall.

In Mumbai, severe waterlogging was reported from Dadar, Hindmata, King's Circle, Tilaknagar, Andheri, Sakinaka, Jogeshwari and other places. People were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

The Western Railway services were normal but Central Railway services were delayed by 15 minutes because of waterlogging in Sion.

Part of a hill caved in the Asalfa area of Ghatkopar, however, no one was injured. Occupants of eight to 10 dwellings were evacuated just before the incident.

Eight persons were injured during the wee hours in Andheri as three cars dashed because of poor visibility.

The Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district and Belapur region of Raigad district received heavy rainfall. In Thane city, waterlogging was reported from many places.

There was a traffic jam in arterial roads like Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Civic transporter-like BEST had to divert buses.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD and private agency Skymet Weather have forecast few spells of heavy rains for Thursday and Friday.

Mumbai and its suburbs could well be headed for a wet weekend.

"Latest satellite imagery shows a cloud mass in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.