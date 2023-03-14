After protests from all quarters, Gujarat govt brings back Mohanthal as prasad along with Chikki

Facing massive protest from all quarters over change of prasad at famous Ambaji Temple in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the Gujarat government on Tuesday revoked its decision of replacing Mohanthal with chikki as prasad. The government said that Mohanthal will continue to be offered as prasad along with chikki and the pilgrims can choose any of the two according to their belief.

Rushikesh Patel, the spokesperson of Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government, told reporters in Gandhinagar that after a meeting with religious heads, it has been decided to bring back Mohanthal as prasad. "The quality of Mohanthal will be improved so that it can last long. Along with this, it has been decided that chikki will also be available at the temple and devotees can choose any of them according to their faith," Patel said.

Read | Ambaji temple 'prasad' row: Gujarat Congress chief says BJP supporters changing 'tradition' for money

Ambaji Temple is among those religious sites which are managed by the state government through local administration. Earlier this month, the temple trust had decided to do away with Mohanthal, made of gram flour, ghee and sugar and replaced it with Chikki, made of groundnut and jaggery.

Patel said that Mohanthal was being offered as prasad for the past 35-36 years and it was replaced with chikki only with a view to give pilgrims prasad which could last long. However, the decision didn't go down well with the religious bodies including Vishwa Hindu Parishad which was leading the agitation to bring back Mohanthal. Last week, opposition Congress, too, protested in the state assembly against the decision.

Patel said that after listening to religious heads, chief minister Bhupendra Patel and minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, the government decided to bring back Mohanthal as prasad along with Chikki.