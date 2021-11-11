Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, BMC gets 9 more wards

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2021, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 08:58 ist
Credit: File Photo

In the run up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled to be held next year, the Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared a proposal to increase the strength of Mumbai civic corporation from 227 to 236 members. 

More to follow...

