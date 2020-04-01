Ahmedabad, one of the hotspots of COVID-19, makes its patients' identity public

The announcement to make the names and addresses of the patients public was taken by the AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra. A release quoted him as saying, "The name of the persons already found positive may be declared in the larger public interest so that other people who could have potentially come in contact with them can voluntarily inform the authorities and isolate themselves and thereby avoid becoming unsuspecting carriers of the virus."
It also states that "In the larger public interest and with a view to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to strike a balance between the privacy of an individual and the larger public interest of the society", AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra ordered the making the names and addresses of the patients public. A warning has also been issued that any directly or indirectly discriminate against the patients or their family would amount to the registration of punishable offence under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.
Till Wednesday evening, a total of 31 cases were detected, out of which three passed away while five have recovered. This is the highest number of cases in Gujarat that has detected a total of 87 cases so far. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 13 positive cases out of Ahmedabad alone recorded eight cases.