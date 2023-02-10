AI Express Mumbai-Dubai flight delayed by 13 hours; passengers face tough time

Flyers irked as Mumbai-Dubai flight delayed by 13 hours

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 10 2023, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 11:42 ist
The airline said it provided assistance to some 50 passengers, who had special requirements, including the lounge facility, while the remaining 120 were kept at the airport terminal building. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as 170 passengers of an Air India Express flight to Dubai had a tough time at the airport here as the flight was delayed by 13 hours due to a technical snag.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off for Dubai at 3 pm on Thursday, finally left at 4 am on Friday.

In a statement, Tata Group-owned Air India Express said it some 50 passengers, who had special requirements, including the lounge facility.

Also Read | SpiceJet passengers, staff engage in heated arguments over Patna flight delay

However, the remaining 120 passengers were kept at the airport terminal building, an airline source said. A total of 170 passengers were booked for the flight.

Significantly, Tata Group operates at least four luxury hotels in the city with one in the domestic airport terminal premises itself.

"Air India Express flight IX 247 on Mumbai-Dubai route on February 9, 2023 had a progressive delay due to a technical snag, which was beyond the control of the airline," the airline said.

Also Read | BJP's Tejasvi Surya opened emergency exit of IndiGo flight; let off with apology letter: Sources

"We made all possible efforts to minimise the difficulties of our guests, dinner was given to all guests, followed by continuous refreshments. Airport lounge facilities were provided to 50 guests who required special assistance and support," the statement said.

According to the source, there was an engineering related issue with the aircraft and the maintenance team said the aircraft would be airworthy only by 7 pm.

So, accordingly the airline announced the revised schedule of 7 pm, but later, it was identified that it was a progressive delay as the aircraft had to be replaced, the source added.

Since there were no spare aircraft available in Mumbai, the airline had to wait for the arrival of a plane operating the Jeddah-Mumbai route.

