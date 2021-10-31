Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor takes charge as NDA Commandant

Ace IAF pilot with a range of instructional assignments Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor took over charge as Commandant, National Defence Academy (NDA) on Sunday from Lt Gen Asit Mistry who retired after serving in the Indian Army for 39 years.

Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned in the flying branch of the IAF in December 1985. He has over 7800 hours of accident/Incident free-flying on various trainer, transport and strategic aircraft.

He is an alumnus of NDA (67th Course D Squadron), Defence Services Staff College, Flying Instructor School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College. His educational qualifications include M. Sc (Defence Studies), Master of Management Studies and M. Phil. He is presently pursuing his Ph D from Osmania University.

The Air Officer has participated in numerous flying exercises and operations in India and abroad. As Flying Instructor, he has done instructional tenures at Air Force Academy and Fixed wing Training Flight, Yelahanka.

His vast experience in High Altitude, VVIP, Air-to-Air Refuelling and Combat Operations led him to head the operational assignments at the highest levels. He is one of the pioneers in Aerial Refuelling Operations in the Indian Air Force who was trained abroad with OEM.

His Command appointments include the command of Air to Air Refuelling Squadron and a large Operational Base with Strategic assets. His Staff appointments include Director and Principal Director (Operations) at Air HQ, Head of the Faculty and Senior Air Force Instructor at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations (Transport & Helicopters) and Assistant Chief of the Staff (Personnel Airmen and Civilian) at Air Headquarter (Vayu Bhawan) and Commandant, Air Force Academy. He has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishist Seva Medal for his devotion to duty.

