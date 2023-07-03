Ajit Pawar will be CM as Eknath Shinde is set to be disqualified: Sanjay Raut

Ajit will be CM as Shinde set to be disqualified: Raut

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Jul 03 2023
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 10:13 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid fast-changing political developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar would be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra as Eknath Shinde is set to be disqualified because of the rebellion. 

“They (BJP) had done it to save the government in Maharashtra,” said Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled by Shinde with the help of BJP. 

“Shinde and 15 other MLAs will be disqualified for sure…and BJP has brought in Pawar to save the government…once Shinde is disqualified, Pawar would then eventually take over as the Chief Minister,” said Raut. 

Also Read | Ajit Pawar’s revolt shows BJP bid to end political isolation in Maharashtra

Shinde had switched with a sizable number of 40 MLAs of the total 56 MLAs but faces disqualification proceedings. 

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on the issue of disqualification. 

Asked about Raut’s comments, Shiv Sena leader and minister Gulabrao Patil said, “It is Raut who had damaged Shiv Sena…now it is Raut who damaged NCP…and I had said this earlier as well…lets see when he damages the Congress in Maharashtra.”

His comments come in the wake of Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and entering the ruling side.

