The Gujarat government on Friday said that in the "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022", beginning January 10, a total 26 partner countries, 15 foreign ministers and four foreign governors are slated to attend. Claiming that "the enthusiasm and interest" for the event is "exceptional", the state government said that the 10th edition of the summit "is set to be a grand affair."

The Bhupendra Patel led BJP government in a press note stated that the prime minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the summit on January 10 "in a glittering function at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, in the presence of leaders, business magnates, and investors from India and overseas."

The release said that "for the first time, heads of states and governments of five nations would attend the summit" which includes Mikhail Mishustin, the prime minister of prime minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyu

Meanwhile, the state recorded 654 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,371, out of which 11 are on ventilation. Besides, the state also reported 16 new cases of Omicron variant of the covid-19, taking the total figure to 113, of which 54 patients have been discharged. The maximum number of cases of this variant is in Ahmedabad (39), Anand (11), Kheda (6) and Gandhinagar (5).

On Friday, state health minister Rushikesh Patel had said that the government will hold the summit with complete precautions that includes RT-PCR testing and vaccination certificates for every visitor. Patel defended the government's move to hold the mega event while referring to "economic distress" due to covid-19 situation. He said that on covid-19 protocols for foreign delegates, the state will rely on central government's advice. The opposition Congress has demanded cancellation of the summit while saying that it could become a "super-spreader" event.

The government has said that "despite challenging times globally, the summit is on course to succeed and showcase the State’s potential to the world."

It said that 26 countries have partnered for the summit including Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, UK, UAE, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark and Finland, among others. Among the foreign businessmen who are said to be participating are Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World, Didier Casimiro, Rosneft, Tony Fountain, Nyara Energy Limited, Toshihiro Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corp, Vivek Lall, Global Atomics Global Corporation, Maeda Tadashi, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Salil Gupte, Boeing India Pvt Ltd, and William L Blair, Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.

Among the Indian businessmen are Mukesh Ambani, RIL, Gautam Adani, Adani Group, KM Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharati Mittal, Bharati Enterprises, Ashok Hinduja, Hinduja Group, N. Chandrasekharan, Tata Group and Harsh Goenka, RPG Group.

The summit was first conceptualised in 2003 by then chief minister Narendra Modi.

