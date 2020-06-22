Galwan clash: Maharashtra puts Chinese projects on hold

Amid India-China border tension, Maharashtra puts on hold 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 11:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government has put on hold three major agreements inked with Chinese companies last week in the wake of India-China border face-off.

The MoUs were signed at the recent Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 event.

The proposed projects entail investments of over Rs 5,000 crore.

“We have taken this decision in consultation with the central government. These agreements were signed prior to the development on the Indo-China border and killing of 20 Indian soldiers," Industry Minister Subhash Desai said.

Maharashtra
India-China border
Galwan Valley
India
China

