Andheri East bypolls: Raj Thackeray asks BJP to withdraw candidature

In a fresh twist in the run up to the crucial bye-elections to Andheri East constituency in Mumbai, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw the BJP candidate from the seat.

In the elections slated on November 3, Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who is the joint candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is pitted against Murji Patel of the BJP, who has the backing of Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The elections to this seat of Mumbai have been necessitated following the death of two-time MLA of Shiv Sena, Ramesh Latke, who passed away following a heart attack on May 11 while he was on a trip to Dubai.

In a letter to Fadnavis, Raj pointed out how late Latke started his journey up from being a ‘shaka pramukh’. “I have witnessed his journey and growth in the political arena. After his death, to see his wife become an MLA in his constituency, will be a solace to the departed soul,” Raj said and urged him not to enter the race for the bypolls.

Raj further wrote: “Whenever there has been such a situation when a sitting MLA has passed away, our party has refrained from fighting the by-poll. This is our way of paying our reverence to the departed soul.”

However, Fadnavis said that he alone cannot take a decision. “I will have to consult my party colleagues, my superiors…after all the party has decided and fielded a candidate and nominations have been filed,” he said.

He also added that he would also have to consult Shinde, who is an ally of the party.

“In the past, we have taken such decisions,” he said and gave the example of how the BJP did not contest the by-elections after the death of late Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader RR Patil and in other seats as well.