Aryan Khan drugs case transferred to Delhi NCB, Wankhede says 'combined investigation'

Facing allegations of corruption, forging caste certificates and extravagant lifestyles, the high-profile NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case.

Meanwhile, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede refuted reports that he has been removed from the investigation in the Aryan case. He said that the new move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi. "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, reacting to the transfer, said that this was just the beginning. He said, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that needs to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

A total of 20 persons were arrested in the case including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Fifteen accused have been granted in the case.

A team of Delhi NCB would be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow after the decision to start the investigation in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

