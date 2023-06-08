'Baba' held in Maharashtra's Amravati for raping woman

A man who claimed to be a 'baba' (godman) was arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who came to him for some treatment, a police official said.
Also Read | Govt school principal arrested for students' rape in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district's Daryapur area, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gurunath Naidu said.
"The woman had gone to the accused along with her husband. He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. The so-called baba has been arrested and further probe is underway," the SDPO said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report
Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile
James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space