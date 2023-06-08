'Baba' held in Maharashtra's Amravati for raping woman

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Jun 08 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who claimed to be a 'baba' (godman) was arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who came to him for some treatment, a police official said.

Also Read | Govt school principal arrested for students' rape in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district's Daryapur area, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gurunath Naidu said.

"The woman had gone to the accused along with her husband. He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. The so-called baba has been arrested and further probe is underway," the SDPO said.

