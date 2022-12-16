Maharashtra: Right-wingers smash Bahadur Shah's picture

Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait smashed by right-wing group members in Maharashtra's eatery

No complaint was filed against anyone regarding the incident that occurred on Wednesday night, an officer of Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur said

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 16 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 10:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A portrait of Bahadur Shah Zafar hung on the wall of a biryani outlet in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city was smashed up by a group of young men belonging to a right-wing outfit, who termed the last Mughal emperor a "descendant of Aurangzeb", police have said.

No complaint was filed against anyone regarding the incident that occurred on Wednesday night, an officer of Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur said on Thursday. "Some young men, who belong to a right-wing organisation, were visiting the biryani outlet where they saw Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait. They objected to it, saying why the picture of a 'descendant of Aurangzeb' had been hung on the wall and asked the eatery staff to remove it," he said.

Also Read | Everyone living in India is 'Hindu', says RSS chief Bhagwat

"The staff agreed, but the portrait was not removed. On Wednesday night, the group visited the eatery again, took down the portrait and smashed it up," said the officer. Bahadur Shah Zafar was the 20th and the last Mughal emperor and also an Urdu poet.

He died at age 87 in 1862 in Rangoon in Burma (present-day Myanmar), where he had been exiled after the 1857 rebellion.

