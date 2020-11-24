BJP chief Nadda to visit Goa next month

BJP chief Nadda to visit Goa next month

Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the BJP's formidable organisational machinery with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 24 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 10:50 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Goa in the third week of December to interact with the state party leaders and workers, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade has said.

Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the BJP's formidable organisational machinery with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday.

Tanavade told reporters here on Monday that Nadda would be in Goa for two days in the third week of December.

"He will meet the party's core team, office-bearers and legislature party members. The visit is purely from the perspective of building the organisation," he said.

Tanavade said the BJP has already started training of its party workers at booth levels.

The training in 10 Assembly segments of Goa has been completed, while the other 30 segments would be covered by December 31, 2020, he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
Goa
BJP
Elections

What's Brewing

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

 