BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra in Jaipur on June 13

BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra in Jaipur on June 13

BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 05 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 18:32 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march. 

Also Read: BJP lost in Himachal, Karnataka polls due to Modi's stubbornness, says Ashok Gehlot

A meeting was held in the state office of the BJP on Monday to prepare an outline of the programmes to be held in the state for the next one month over the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During the meeting, the Joshi took feedback from party MLAs and district unit presidents about the preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Rajasthan
BJP
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

 