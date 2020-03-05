Blankets in Rajdhani Express washed on a monthly basis, reveals RTI

The passengers travelling between Mumbai and Delhi in prestigious trains like Rajdhani Express or August Kranti Express may not be aware that the blankets given to them are washed on monthly basis.

Shamkant Mohite, APIO & Asst. Divisional Manager (C&W), Mumbai Central, in a reply to RTI activist Jatin Desai, communicated that all linen items are washed after every use. The balnkets, however, were washed on monthly basis.

The reply also said that frest bedrolls are provided to passengers every time.

"The precaution is all the more important as there is a fear of coronavirus," Desai said.