BMC opens up walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for students in Mumbai going abroad to study

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged a free walk-in Covid-19 vaccination programme on May 31, June 1 and 2, for students in Mumbai who will be studying abroad and need to get vaccinated, Aaditya Thackeray announced on Friday.

The eligible students can get vaccinated upon showing the I- 20 or DS- 160 forms or verified confirmation letter from the universities, along with personal ID documents. The walk-in vaccination programme has been arranged in Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba hospitals in Mumbai for three days.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk-in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres - Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba."

This admission and vaccine affecting careers, we are duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time.

Aaditya Thackeray further said that he will be speaking to municipal corporations of Maharastra to implement the same for students across the state. “The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can't be missed," Thackeray said.

Earlier this month, due to the shortage of Covid vaccines in the state, the Maharashtra government had temporarily suspended inoculation of the 18-44 age group. To meet the shortage and vaccinate every citizen of the city against Covid-19 in 60 days, BMC is importing one crore Sputnik V vaccines for around Rs 700 crore.

As of now, 8.53 lakh people out of 11 lakh of over 60 years of age have got their first dose and 9 lakh people out of 19 lakh in the 45-60 age group are yet to get their vaccines.

BMC is now allowing people above 45 years of age walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday.