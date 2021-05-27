'Reply to plea seeking Z-plus security for Poonawalla'

Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt's reply on plea seeking Z-plus security for SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

The Union government has already granted 'Y' category security to the Pune-based industrialist

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 15:14 ist
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a petition filed by an advocate seeking Z-plus security for Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufactures the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19.

The petitioner will have to bear in mind while arguing this matter that "India has a good reputation and such proceedings will have an international impact", the HC said.

A vacation bench of Justices S S Shinde and N R Borkar noted that Poonawalla was doing a great service to the nation.

The Union government has already granted 'Y' category security to the Pune-based industrialist.

The bench said, "He (Poonwalla) is doing a good job. As per our knowledge, he has been given Y-Plus security already. The petitioner is seeking Z-plus security. If it is necessary then the state will give (more security)."

Read | Never exported Covid-19 vaccine at cost of people in India: Adar Poonawalla

The HC directed the government to respond to the plea, filed earlier this month by advocate Datta Mane.

It posted the petition for further hearing on June 1.

Mane in his petition had also sought a direction to police to register an FIR and carry out a probe into the alleged threat to Poonawalla over the supply of vaccine.

If vaccine makers feel unsafe, it could affect the vaccine production, the petition had said.

It said Poonwalla and his family left India and went to London due to the threats they had been receiving.

Also Read | Plea in Bombay HC seeks Z-plus security for SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla had said in a recent interview to The Times that he has been receiving threats and pressure from 'powerful people' seeking vaccine doses on priority.

The bench on Thursday also sought to know what locus (standing) did Mane have in filing the petition.

To this, Mane's advocate Pradeep Havnur said any person can set the criminal law in motion.

The court noted that Poonawalla's father in an interview said he has gone to London for a break.

"The petitioner will have to bear in mind while arguing this matter that India has a good reputation and such proceedings will have an international impact," the HC said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay High Court
Maharashtra
Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
SII
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 