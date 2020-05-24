Bombay High Court asks police to delete AIMIM supporter's hate speech video

The Bombay High Court has directed police to delete a video uploaded by AIMIM supporter Abu Faizal that allegedly incites violence and hatred between two religious communities.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja gave the direction on Friday while hearing a petition filed by one Imran Khan, seeking a direction to police to take action against Faizal for uploading a hate speech on social media.

The petitioner's lawyer said Faizal was a supporter of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The plea sought deletion of the video uploaded by Faizal two weeks back, and also a permanent ban to be imposed on him from posting anything on social media so as to avoid such an incident in future.

According to the plea, the video would incite violence between two religious communities. In the video, Faizal is seen asking members of a particular community to assault doctors from other communities working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench directed the police to look into the allegations and also go through the video clip uploaded on YouTube and Facebook.

The police are also directed to undertake investigation against Faizal, if they find any substance in the allegations made by the petitioner, the court said.

In the meanwhile, the authorities are directed to block Faizal's video and also delete its clips, if uploaded on any other social media platform, the court said.

The bench directed the state government and police to file an affidavit in response to the petition, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 2.