BSF nabs Pakistani nationals, seizes fishing boats near Kutch

Four fishing boats were seized, and two Pakistani nationals were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday. The arrest happened in Harami Nalla near Kutch district along the India-Pakistan maritime border.

A search operation, conducted after receiving reports of suspicious movements in the marshy channel, resulted in the arrest of the alleged Pakistanis fishermen, said officials.

In a press note, the BSF said that movement of some Pakistani fishing boats were seen near the horizontal channel during patrolling in the general area of Harami Nalla, BSF (Bhuj in Kutch district). “Patrol party immediately rushed to the spot and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended two Pakistani fishermen,” the BSF statement said.

The press note revealed there was nothing suspicious recovered from the boats, only fish, fishing nets and equipment. The search operation, however, was still on.

In February, 11 Pakistani fishing boats had been seized following an intensive search in the marshy land bordering India and Pakistan.