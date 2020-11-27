Cancer detection facility inaugurated at IHNS Asvini

Cancer detection facility inaugurated at IHNS Asvini

The new facility is known as Gamma Camera SPECT-CT

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 27 2020, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 21:11 ist
An Indian Navy helicopter showers flower petals on medics to applaud them for their services in the fight against Covid-19 at INHS Asvini. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command has inaugurated a cancer detection and management facility at INHS Asvini here, an official said on Friday.

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and Lt Col Braj Kishore, head of the nuclear medicine department, inaugurated the new facility on Thursday.

"The new facility is known as Gamma Camera SPECT-CT, which is a hybrid equipment that aids in cancer diagnosis and management at the tertiary care hospital of the Navy," a statement issued by the Indian Navy said.

SPECT-CT stands for single photon emission computed tomography, which is a modern technology in the cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Only a few hospitals in Mumbai have this advanced facility and the installation of this equipment will boost management of complex cases in oncology, cardiology, nephrology and neurology using molecular imaging," the Navy said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Navy
Cancer

What's Brewing

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 