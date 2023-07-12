Case against dead woman for killing her two children

Case against dead woman for killing her two children in Maharashtra

An official said they booked the dead mother for murder after receiving the autopsy reports.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:42 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly two years after a woman and her two children were found dead in their home on the outskirts of Mumbai, the police have registered a murder case against the mother, an official said on Wednesday.

An official from the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said they booked the dead mother for murder after receiving the autopsy reports.

The 47-year-old woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children Sadnaj (20) and Harsh (13) were found dead in their home at Naya Nagar in Mira Road on September 7, 2021.

Also read | Karnataka man slits children's throat, bludgeons wife

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The official said they recently received the autopsy reports which showed that Nasreen’s children were strangled. Nasreen consumed some pills to end her own life, the official said.

Based on the autopsy reports, the police on Tuesday registered a case against Nasreen for murder, he said.

The motive behind the crime is still not established and a probe is underway, he added.

Maharashtra
India News
Mumbai

