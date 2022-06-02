CBI files charge sheet against Anil Deshmukh, others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case registered against him last year.

Besides Deshmukh (72), his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and then private secretary Sanjeev Palande, an officer of the rank of assistant collector, who are accused in the case, too were charge-sheeted.

The development comes a day after the court allowed a plea of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze to an approver and seek pardon.

The complaint was registered against him based on the letter that senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh shot off to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray - and pointing out that Deshmukh fixed a “collection target” of Rs 100 crore per month for Waze.

Singh wrote the letter after he was shunted out as Mumbai Police commissioner and made the commandant general of Home Guards in the wake of the criminal case against Waze and others in connection with the twin cases of planting of a gelatine sticks-laden Mahindra Scorpio near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Deshmukh and his two aides - Palande and Shinde were booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognizable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of their public duty," the CBI FIR had stated.

It may be mentioned, that last year, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh and his two aides.

