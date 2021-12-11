Deshmukh extortion case: CBI records statements of 7

CBI records statements of seven in Anil Deshmukh extortion case

There are as many as five alleged corruption and extortion cases against Param Bir Singh

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 11 2021, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 20:14 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said they have recorded the statement of as many as seven persons in connection with Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to the information, the statements were recorded in Mumbai on Friday. A source said that the seven persons whose statements were recorded are from police. They were reportedly deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh for missing his post. He had alleged that it was Deshmukh who was forcing him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

He made these allegations when he was removed from police commissioner post. Deshmukh had denied all the allegations levelled against him.

There are as many as five alleged corruption and extortion cases against Singh. On May 4, he went missing to avoid probe against him. Later, he appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement after the Supreme Court granted him relief that he will not be arrested.

The CBI had earlier given clean chit to Deshmukh but they lodged an FIR to further probe the matter.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation
India News
Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
Param Bir Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

 