Centre's help is needed: Uddhav on flood situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the Centre's help as part of 'long term measures' to mitigate the crisis emanating out if the devastating floods.

Thackeray, who toured the Konkan region on Saturday and Sunday would be in Western Maharashtra on Monday to see the ground situation.

"We would have an assessment...a realistic assessment of the situation and inform the Centre," he said.

Thackeray also thanked the Centre saying that over then last few days Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to him.

"The NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard was mobilised," he said, adding that 24x7 relief measures are underway under difficult circumstances and inclement weather.