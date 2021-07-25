Centre's help is needed: Uddhav on flood situation

Centre's help is needed: Uddhav on flood situation

Thackeray, who toured the Konkan region on Saturday and Sunday would be in Western Maharashtra on Monday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 25 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 17:04 ist
ndia's Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray (2L) visits along with officials the site of a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city. Credit: AFP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the Centre's help as part of 'long term measures' to mitigate the crisis emanating out if the devastating floods.

Thackeray, who toured the Konkan region on Saturday and Sunday would be in Western Maharashtra on Monday to see the ground situation.

"We would have an assessment...a realistic assessment of the situation and inform the Centre," he said.

Also Read | Centre, Maharashtra govt assure relief after floods lash state

Thackeray also thanked the Centre saying that over then last few days Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to him.

"The NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard was mobilised," he said, adding that 24x7 relief measures are underway under difficult circumstances and inclement weather.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Rainfall
floods

Related videos

What's Brewing

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

 