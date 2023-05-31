Rajasthan: 2 burnt alive as tanker hits roadside eatery

Chemical tanker hits roadside eatery in Rajasthan; 2 burnt alive

The incident took place Tuesday night on a highway under the Sindhari police station area

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 31 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night on a highway under the Sindhari police station area.

According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the 'dhaba'.

Also read | Two children among six killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Koppal district

"The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, Bhanwararam, who ran the hotel, also got trapped and was killed," SHO, Sindhari, Surendra Kumar said.

He said the flames could be doused in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two other shops adjacent to the dhaba also got damaged in the incident.

