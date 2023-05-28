2 kids among 6 killed in car-lorry collision in K'taka

Two children among six killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Koppal district

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing grief over the accident has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased

PTI
PTI, Koppal (K'taka) ,
  • May 28 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 22:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Six people including two children and a woman died on the spot in a road accident involving a car and a lorry in Kushtagi taluk here on Sunday, police said. The incident happened on Sunday evening on the national highway near Kalkeri village here.

According to initial reports, all the deceased are said to be from Vijayapura, police sources said, adding that the car was en route to Bengaluru from Vijayapura and the lorry was said to be on its way to Gujarat from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | 7 killed, more than 15 injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

 

They said the impact of the accident was such that the car has entered the lower part of the lorry's front side, in what seems to be a head-on collision. Crane was used to remove the car, and the bodies were shifted to hospital, officials said, adding that a case has been registered. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing grief over the accident has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

