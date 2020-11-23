Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail in drugs case

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to the TV industry’s celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachyaa who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of ganja.

The Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai heard their bail plea and granted them bail after they furnished Rs 50,000 each. On Sunday, the court had remanded the couple to judicial custody till December 4 following which they were sent to jail.

While Bharti (36) was arrested on Saturday evening, her husband Haarsh (33) was placed under arrest in the wee hours of Sunday.

The NCB sleuths had seized 86.50 gram of ganja during the weekend swoop at the residence of TV comedy queen Bharti and Haarsh, a screenwriter. Both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted the consumption of ganja, NCB Mumbai unit’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said after the arrests.

They were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Their arrest comes as part of the probe aiming to unravel the entertainment industry-drug cartel nexus.