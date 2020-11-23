Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail in drugs case

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to the TV industry’s celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachyaa who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of ganja.
The Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai heard their bail plea and granted them bail after they furnished Rs 50,000 each. On Sunday, the court had remanded the couple to judicial custody till December 4 following which they were sent to jail.
While Bharti (36) was arrested on Saturday evening, her husband Haarsh (33) was placed under arrest in the wee hours of Sunday.
The NCB sleuths had seized 86.50 gram of ganja during the weekend swoop at the residence of TV comedy queen Bharti and Haarsh, a screenwriter. Both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted the consumption of ganja, NCB Mumbai unit’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said after the arrests.
They were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Their arrest comes as part of the probe aiming to unravel the entertainment industry-drug cartel nexus.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir
Mars may have had ancient megafloods
Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas
From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?
DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'
The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'
Butterflies are born free
Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid