Congress leader held in connection with ‘embezzlement’ of Rs 1.5 crore in Maharashtra

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of Nagpur police on Sunday arrested a Congress leader in connection with alleged embezzlement of nearly Rs 1.5 crore in a shrine trust, an official said.
Sheikh Hussain Abdul Jabbar, who was the chairman of Taj Bagh Trust that manages the affairs of Hazrat Tajuddin Baba Dargah, has been accused of transferring Rs 1.5 crore to an account linked to his wife without the permission of the Charity Commissioner and not getting the books audited during his tenure, he said.
Jabbar, a former city Congress president, headed the trust between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2016.
Also Read | Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur
Other than Jabbar, his former secretary Iqbal Ismail Velji was also arrested in the case, the official said.
The arrests came on a complaint, lodged in September 2022, by Taj Ahmed Ali Ahmed Syed after he took over as the secretary of the trust.
The official said that Jabbar and his ex-secretary had applied for anticipatory bail in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court but did not get relief.
They then moved the Supreme Court which directed the two to appear before a local court.
The local court remanded the two in EoW custody till May 10, he said.
A few months ago, the BJP had accused Jabbar of making offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its office-bearers had submitted a complaint against Jabbar at the Sadar police station, demanding his arrest.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme
IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety
Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod
Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike