Congress leader Jignesh Mevani meets IIT-B student's family, seeks SIT probe

Gujarat Congress MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Thursday met the family of an IIT-Bombay student in Ahmedabad and sought probe by a special investigation team (SIT) to ascertain if it was murder, caste discrimination or ragging. Mevani also announced a candle march protest across the state in support of the family's demand for investigation on February 19.

Mevani met the grieving family members of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki in Ahmedabad and extended support. Later, he told reporters that the family members were in the dark with regard to various information related to Solanki's death. Solanki was a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Solanki allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of the hostel on the campus. Although the institute had denied that he was subjected to caste discrimination, Mevani told reporters that Powai police, who are investigating the case, haven't given various information regarding the circumstances leading to the death.

"Darshan's father Ramesh Solanki was not even allowed to see the face of his dead son when he went there to collect the body. The officials in the campus didn't behave properly with the family members despite it being a sensitive matter. He was told different things over the phone by the institute while IIT professors gave the family different stories. There are more than one reasons which indicate suspicion."

"Maharashtra police should constitute an SIT and appoint some non-corrupt police officers to investigate," he said, adding "truth should come out so that such incidents aren't repeated."

Meanwhile, a team of Mumbai police also visited the family to record their statements. The family members have maintained that police are hiding information related to the death and have sought a proper investigation.

