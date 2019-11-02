Congress leader writes to Sonia Gandhi, back Shiv Sena

Veteran Congressman Husain Dalwai has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi requesting her to open prospects of a government with Shiv Sena.

In his letter, Dalwai had highlighted Shiv Sena's support to Congress nominees for President's post - Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee - while breaking ranks from BJP-led NDA. Dalwai was the first to propose a Congress-NCP-Sena alliance on the day results started coming in.

"In the run-up to the elections many of our (Congress and NCP) MLAs were poached by BJP. If they are able to form a government, they will start doing it again," Dalwai said.

According to Dalwai, a Rajya Sabha member, even while BJP and Shiv Sena are struggling to come to power, a section of Congressmen are of opinion that Congress and NCP should support Sena to form the government.

Dalwai's statement comes a day after a Congress delegation led by state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat and ex-Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan met Gandhi in New Delhi.

Senior leaders like former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and ex Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam has asked the Congress high-command to stay away from allying with Sena. AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge too is opposed to giving support to Sena.

When asked about the letter, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut thanked Dalwai. "He is from a progressive, socialist background. We welcome the stand but we will adhere to coalition dharma."