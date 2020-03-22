Coronavirus: Goa to extend 'janta curfew' by three more days

After Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described the janta curfew on Sunday as a "100 per cent success", the Goa government has decided to extend the curfew by three more days.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, on a day when road and public areas, including beaches in the state wore a desolate look, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the extension of the curfew.

"It has been extended by three days by the Chief Minister. A decision to extend it further will be taken by the CM at the end of three days," the Health Minister said. Rane also thanked the people of Goa for extended wholehearted support to the janta curfew.

"Everyone in the colonies are came out at 5 pm today and were clapping. I appreciate all the work they (medical fraternity) have done, not only in India, but all across Goa," Rane said. Earlier on Sunday Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also publicly thanked medical personnel on behalf of the state government.

"The 'janta curfew' on request of PM Modi and the state government has been 100 per cent successful. We should not step out of our homes after 9 p.m. too. Everyone needs to co-operate to take on coronvirus. Please co-operate with the police. I thank all doctors and medical staff on behalf of the state government," Sawant said in a video message issued by his office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to maintain a public curfew to rein in the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

While the curfew itself was incident free, police in Goa ordered a probe into an assault by a police official on a lone person on a scooter with a stick, for allegedly violating the curfew, after a video of the assault went viral.